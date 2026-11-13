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Snow coats hilltowns and Berkshires as season’s first accumulation arrives
9 days ago
EAST HAWLEY, Mass. (WWLP) - The first accumulating snow of the season arrived in parts of western Massachusetts overnight. A coating of snow was left on trees and grassy surfaces across the higher elevations of the hilltowns and Berkshires Friday morning. While most of the valley saw mainly rain, some areas picked up measurable snowfall. According to the National Weather Service, East Hawley received 3 inches of snow, while Shelburne Falls recorded 1.4 inches by Friday morning.