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The Buffaloes Stampede the Cougars in Comeback Win
By Darrin Clifton,4 days ago
On a cold Friday night in Boulder, the Cougars watched their College Football Playoffs disappear into the thin air of Colorado. UH entered the contest No. 14 CFP (7-2, 4-2 Big 12) and needed to win out in hopes of a CFP berth. By comparison, Colorado (3-6, 1-5 Big 12) had lost 35 straight games to top 15 teams since 2007 and are struggling to become bowl eligible, needing six wins to do so.