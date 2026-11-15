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Microsoft Confirms November Windows Updates Cause Activation Error 0x80041008 and Printing Failures
By Arthur Kay,4 days ago
Microsoft has confirmed that the November 2026 Patch Tuesday security updates for Windows cause activation and licensing failures. Affected devices show error 0x80041008 when administrators run commands to activate Windows, set up Key Management Service (KMS) activation, or manage product keys. Microsoft has also confirmed a separate printing bug in the same updates.