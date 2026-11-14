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Venue for Victories
12 days ago
On Saturday, Nov. 21, the Wittenberg community will celebrate the Grand Reopening of the 1929 Fieldhouse with special recognitions and a ribbon-cutting ceremony during a women’s and men’s basketball doubleheader. The festive day will embody nearly 100 years of athletics history, as the venue previously served as the home competition facility for men’s and women’s basketball, along with men’s wrestling and women’s volleyball. Thanks to recent donor support, which allowed for new bleachers, a new sound system, and boxed seating, the historic facility will once again be the official home for the above teams, as well as women’s wrestling and men’s volleyball.