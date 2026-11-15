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Recap #18: Flyers punish Jackets to extend slide to Four
By Pinji,4 days ago
Bowness still out to illness (testing being done on Monday sounds ominous), Garland to IR and Monahan out for the game. Could the Jackets get a win before a road heavy slate?. Just after Jody Shelley commented on the CBJ trailing first in their past four contests, a Fantilli face off win set up a play to create a Nichushkin shot from the slot. Nuke’s shot (pass?) went wide but bounced right to Voronkov low in the zone who quickly shot it behind Woll to open the scoring 3 minutes in.