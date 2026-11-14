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I refuse to buy Steelbook edition 4K UHDs (and you should too)
By Joe Oliveto,2 days ago
As a physical media collector who enthusiastically advocates for the advantages that DVDs, Blu-rays, and 4K discs offer over streaming and digital downloads, I can understand the appeal of steelbooks. Steelbooks often have distinctive artwork that sets them apart from other copies of movies and TV shows. Naturally, the durable quality of a steelbook’s packaging may also appeal to certain collectors.