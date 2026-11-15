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The psychology of buying DVDs, Blu-rays, and 4K discs you'll never watch
By Joe Oliveto,4 days ago
I’m the kind of devout physical media advocate who’s even willing to buy DVDs, Blu-rays, and 4K discs of movies I haven’t seen before. By applying the same logic that I would apply when seeing a new movie in the theater for the first time, I can decide whether a film I’ve yet to watch is worth buying on disc. Most of the time, I avoid buyer’s remorse.