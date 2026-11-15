undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Brandon Buhr Is Living Out His Childhood Dream With The Abbotsford Canucks
By Daniela Carbonell,4 days ago
Brandon Buhr suited up for the Abbotsford Canucks for the first time on November 10. The Metro Vancouver native was acquired, along with Jacob Quillan, during the Aatu Räty trade to the Toronto Maple Leafs on October 15. Before making the jump to the AHL, Buhr played six games in the ECHL with the Kalamazoo Wings, where he recorded two goals and two assists.