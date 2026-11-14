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Bucks' AJ Green: Limited run continues
By RotoWire Staff,2 days ago
Green racked up zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two assists in eight minutes during Friday's 107-99 loss to Orlando. Green logged just eight minutes for a third consecutive contest as head coach Taylor Jenkins continues to focus on finding minutes for the team's younger guys. The sharpshooter could be a viable streaming option for triples if he regains a consistent role, though it's concerning to see his playing time dip.