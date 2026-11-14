undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Christmas on the Hooch Returns Free to West Point Depot Dec. 5
By Marc Washington,4 days ago
Christmas on the Hooch is coming back to West Point on Dec. 5, and the admission price is still the one families tend to prefer: nothing. Valley Times-News reporter Brandon Ussery reported that the free gathering for children and families runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET at the West Point Depot, 500 3rd Ave. Kesha Edwards-Coniglio, owner of the Burrow Warehouse and the event's organizer, said families can enjoy the day without spending money.
1