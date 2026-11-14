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Ned Stille
2 days ago
Ned Charles Stille, 55, of rural Bellflower, peacefully left this life and went to be with the Lord on November 7, 2026, surrounded by family. Ned was born on February 12, 1971 in St. Peters to Spencer and Judy (Wehmeyer) Stille. He attended All Saints Catholic School and graduated from Fort Zumwalt North High School in 1989. He was active in 4-H, raising and showing steers, rabbits and Hampshire hogs at many area and state fairs. He met Maria Lynn Foster in the fall of 1992 and they were united in marriage on October 15, 1994 at the First United Methodist Presbyterian Church in Montgomery City, where they attended.