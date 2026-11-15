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Garfield Ridge Runner Beats a Robot and 32-Below Cold in Antarctica Ultra
By Damon R. Sheffield,4 days ago
A Garfield Ridge native just did something that even a robot couldn't handle: she ran an ultra-marathon across the ice of East Antarctica in temperatures plunging to roughly 32 degrees below Fahrenheit, and she beat a humanoid machine entered in the race. Nicole Las crossed the finish line in a little over seven hours, while her mechanical competitor, a humanoid robot named Qestr, tapped out after covering just under two miles when its battery gave out in the extreme cold.