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Pregame Week 10: Five Steelers Thoughts Ahead Of The Bengals Game
By Melanie Friedlander,4 days ago
My final five Pittsburgh Steelers pregame thoughts before their primetime match with the Cincinnati Bengals. Even prior to the FAA issues that led to a complete grounding of all flights nationwide on Friday, travel concerns were one of the storylines for this game. The Bengals are coming off their international game in Madrid last Sunday, which definitely impacted their preparation for this divisional game. Players and coaches may have been dealing with jetlag, and their practice schedule was limited early in the week to give them time to rest.