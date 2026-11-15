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Hollywood Honors Independent Film Pioneers as Awards Season Heats Up By Manny the Movie Guy | November 14, 2026
4 days ago
Hollywood's awards season is gathering momentum, and this weekend, some of the most compelling stories are about the people behind the movies. Independent-film producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler are preparing to make history at the Governors Awards, becoming the first female producing partnership and first independent producers to receive the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award.