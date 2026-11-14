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Warner Robins Surgeon Now Faces 40 Felony Counts in Alleged Chop Shop Scheme
By Marc Washington,13 days ago
A Houston County doctor who moonlighted as a car rental entrepreneur is now facing 40 felony counts after a grand jury handed up a sweeping indictment tied to an alleged chop shop operation. Dr. Patrick Narh-Martey, a surgeon based in Warner Robins, saw his charges more than double from the 19 he faced after his April arrest, and four other people have been charged alongside him.
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