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North Carolina vs. Georgia odds, college basketball picks: Use Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for $25 bonus
By Dustin Baker,10 days ago
The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a first deposit of at least $10. The North Carolina Tar Heels host the Georgia Bulldogs on Friday at 7 p.m. ET at the Dean E. Smith Center, as both teams enter at 3-0. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit: