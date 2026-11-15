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Hokies drop home contest to Stanford
5 days ago
BLACKSBURG – The Virginia Tech football team dropped a 40-22 decision to Stanford on Saturday at Lane Stadium. The result moves the Hokies to 6-4 (3-4), while the Cardinal improve to 5-5 (3-4). Stanford opened the scoring with a 16-yard rushing touchdown late in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead. The Cardinal added two rushing touchdowns in the second quarter, extending their advantage to 21-0.