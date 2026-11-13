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“Pressure Builds Diamonds”: SUNY New Paltz Basketball Guard Trevor Amalfitano on Loving the Game and its Challenges
By Jeremy Hilaire,10 days ago
Junior guard Trevor Amalfitano opens up about his passion for basketball and how competition fuels his drive to improve. Trevor Amalfitano has played basketball for as long as he can remember. He would often go to the park by himself to practice, because in his hometown of Port Washington on Long Island, lacrosse, not basketball, was the more popular sport.