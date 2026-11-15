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AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:45 p.m. EST
4 days ago
ACC front-runners Wake Forest and Miami solidify grips on College Football Playoff. The Atlantic Coast Conference looks like it will get two teams in the College Football Playoff. No. 11 Wake Forest notched one of the more surprising wins of the season, thumping SMU 49-7 in Dallas as a slight underdog. It ended the Mustangs’ 10-game winning streak at home and was the kind of lopsided outcome that should vault the Demon Deacons into the 12-team postseason bracket. Wake Forest, which entered the day at No. 13 in the CFP, can solidify its grip on a playoff spot next week at Georgia Tech. No. 5 Miami, meanwhile, bounced back from a loss at the Fighting Irish and handled Duke at home for its 11th consecutive ACC victory.