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Ex-Art Museum Exec Avoids Trial, Must Repay $30K for Spending on Company Credit Cards
By Angela Martinez,3 days ago
The Philadelphia Museum of Art's former chief people and diversity officer pleaded guilty Friday to misdemeanor receiving stolen property, sidestepping a trial over accusations she used company credit cards to cover personal purchases including airline tickets, furniture, and clothing. Latasha Harling, 44, was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay the museum $30,000 in restitution.
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