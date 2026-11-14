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Scarpaletto Shoe Shop Returns to Larimer Square After Four Years Away
By Leah Fraser,2 days ago
Scarpaletto has reopened its doors in Denver's Larimer Square, bringing the family-owned shoe retailer back to a stretch of downtown it once called home before a four-year run on the 16th Street Mall. The 1,500-square-foot shop now sits at 1425 Larimer St, stocked with shoes, leather boots, handbags, belts and jewelry, according to ColoradoBiz.