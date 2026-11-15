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Amon-Ra St. Brown returns to his German football roots as Lions face Patriots in Munich
By John Mahnen,5 days ago
The NFL returns to Munich on Sunday with the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots at FC Bayern Munich Stadium, better known to the rest of the football world as the Allianz Arena. It is the eighth of the league’s record nine international games this season and the third regular-season game staged in the building. Germany knows the routine by now: sell every seat, sing loudly, consume a medically inadvisable quantity of sausage and pretend the American visitors understand public transport.