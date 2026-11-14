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Manhattan Judge Rules Novig's Sports Contracts Are Just Betting, Not Swaps
By Bryce Winslow,3 days ago
A federal judge in Manhattan has dealt a sharp setback to prediction-market startup Novig, ruling that its sports event contracts amount to sports betting rather than the financial instruments the company claims to offer. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon denied Novig's request to block New York from applying its gambling laws to the platform, finding that the company had not shown a likelihood of success on the merits of its case.