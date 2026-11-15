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“Mostly His Fault But the OC is Also Terrible”: Fans React as Mike Elko Defends Marcel Reed Amid Backlash Over Poor Display vs Tennessee
4 days ago
The Texas A&M football program is going through one of its most challenging spells, with results not coming and questions being raised about players and coaches. The latest defeat to Tennessee has resulted in a 4-6 record for Mike Elko’s team and further brought up QB Marcel Reed as a topic of discussion.