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Chase Mason with career high touchdowns as SDSU dominated on the road
By Joseph Lemelin,5 days ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State quarterback Chase Mason accounted for a career-high five touchdowns — three passing and two rushing — to help lead fourth-ranked South Dakota State to a 52-16 victory over Southern Illinois Saturday afternoon at Saluki Stadium that clinched at least a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference title.
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