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Between Bristol And Bridgwater Is A Victorian Coastal Town With Nostalgic Fun, A Pier, And A Sandy Beach
By David McElhinney,4 days ago
Weston-super-Mare often gets a bad rap. It rarely features in collections of the best seaside towns in Britain, and is the kind of place critics cite when discussing the struggles and decline of Victorian-era coastal resorts. But this is a reductive view of a town whose history as a summer vacation hotspot stretches back to the early 19th century. People came to bathe in the water (despite the notoriously extreme tidal range), relax in its grand hotels, stroll along its handsome piers, and escape the smog of the industrialized cities. Fast forward to 2026, and Weston is trending again (according to intercity bus operator FlixBus), with people drawn to the town for seaside strolls, traditional amusements, pop-up markets, festivals, and a food scene diversifying beyond fish and chips.