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Yarmouth Police welcome three new officers
12 days ago
YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: Three of the Yarmouth Police Department’s newest officers graduated from the MPTC Plymouth Academy 80th Recruit Officer Course (ROC) earlier today. The graduating class consisted of 50 officers representing 19 communities across Massachusetts. Over the last several months, these officers have undergone intensive training and developed specialized skills to prepare […]