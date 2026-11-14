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'Quad God' Ilia Malinin Reflects on 'Worst Day of My Life' from Winter Olympics Figure Skating Final
By Kinnu Singh,4 days ago
Malinin, nicknamed "Quad God" by his fans, was seen as a generational talent who was redefining the sport by landing jumps that nobody else could. Yet, he fell twice during his four-minute performance at the Olympics, which included several glaring mistakes. Malinin finished eighth as Kazakhstan's Mikhail Shaidorov won the gold medal.