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How to Watch Grand Canyon Antelopes vs. UL Monroe Warhawks: Live Stream or on TV
By Data Skrive,12 days ago
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-0) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the UL Monroe Warhawks (1-4) on November 14, 2026 at Global Credit Union Arena. On Wednesday, in its most recent game, Grand Canyon topped Cal Poly 99-71. With 16 points, Blake Barkley was its leading scorer. In its previous game, UL Monroe fell to Arizona State on Friday, 92-62. Dayjaun Anderson scored a team-high 17 points (and chipped in one assist and eight boards).