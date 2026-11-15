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Phantoms Edged by Checkers as Wilson Scores His First
4 days ago
Allentown, PA – Garrett Wilson (1st) opened the scoring for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, but the Charlotte Checkers responded with three unanswered goals in the second period to take a 3-1 decision on Saturday night at PPL Center on Hockey is for Everyone Night. Nate Smith (8th) and Donovan Sebrango (5th) scored back-to-back less than three minutes apart to begin the second period for the Checkers.