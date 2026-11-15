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Lincoln Park CTA Rider Clubbed With Collapsible Chair, Police Hunt Attacker
By Jo Marquez,4 days ago
A 25-year-old man riding a CTA Red Line train was struck in the back of the head with a collapsible chair on Wednesday near the 1500 block of North Clybourn Avenue, and Chicago police are now asking the public for help identifying the attacker. Officers released a photo of the suspect, described as a man between 40 and 50 years old who was last seen wearing a white-and-blue hat, a white jacket and navy pants.