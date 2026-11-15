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Lawson earns Weeki Wachee’s first swimming state medal
By Chris Bernhardt,4 days ago
Over the past two track and field seasons, Justin Lawson has earned five state medals while representing Weeki Wachee High. Now a senior, this school year Lawson decided to try his hand at swimming. On Saturday at the Class 2A FHSAA State Championship Meet at the Florida Aquatics Swimming Training (FAST) facility in Ocala, Lawson added another state medal to his collection, placing third in the boys 11 years old and over 50-yard freestyle disabled race in a time of 53.13.