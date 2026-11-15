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REVIEW: ‘The Rainmaker’ Season 2 Episode 5 – “The Coral Sea”
By Mike BC,4 days ago
The stakes have never been higher following the events of The Rainmaker Season 2 Episode 5, “The Coral Sea.” The series, based on characters from John Grisham’s novel about a rookie attorney, continues to explore an original story beyond the scope of the source material. With its explosive story and shocking ending, The Rainmaker Season 2 Episode 5 may well be the best episode of the entire series so far.