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UFC Pledges $250,000 to Wipe Out $53.4 Million in Veterans' Medical Debt
By Maddie Taylor Hartley,13 days ago
UFC announced a $250,000 donation to the nonprofit Undue Medical Debt on Thursday, an infusion of cash the organization says will help eliminate more than $53.4 million in medical debt for over 39,000 people nationwide. The effort is expected to reach more than 33,000 veterans living across 27 states and Puerto Rico, with veteran-specific debt that cannot be confirmed getting extra attention in Texas and Florida.