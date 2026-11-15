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Bringing A Cloud Based Monitor Home
By Matt Varian,4 days ago
When setting up to grow plants hydroponically, it’s important to keep an eye on the numbers, temperature, pH, and electrical conductivity, to name a few. To do this, [Joziti] bought a Bluelab Guardian monitor, which worked well but had a fatal flaw: it required an internet connection. To free the Guardian from the cloud, [Joziti] developed an ESPHome connection for the Bluelab Guardian.