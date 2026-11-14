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Ferris State football sets Division II record for consecutive wins
By Asha Evans,3 days ago
Bulldogs also have smashed division’s home winning streak record while chasing 3rd straight national football title. Ferris State football Saturday set the Division II record with 41 consecutive wins and finished the regular season 11-0. The two-time defending Division II champions haven’t lost a game since Aug. 31, 2024, compiling a streak that surpasses Grand Valley State’s 40 consecutive victories from 2005-07.