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The $200 Rhode Island Car Rental Surprise That Could Spoil Your Return Home
By Melvina Zendrila,4 days ago
A Rhode Island rental can look inexpensive until a small daily extra follows you through the entire trip. The useful $200 example is simple: an optional package quoted at $25 a day adds $200 over eight rental days, before any applicable tax. That is an illustrative calculation, so use the actual line items on your reservation to make the comparison.