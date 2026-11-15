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Guitar Legend Muriel Anderson Returns to Downers Grove Two Days After Thanksgiving
By Damon R. Sheffield,4 days ago
National guitar champion Muriel Anderson is bringing her annual Saturday-after-Thanksgiving concert back to Downers Grove, with the show set for Saturday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m. at First Congregational UCC. This year's special guest is international fingerstyle guitar champion Christie Lenée, who joins Anderson for an evening billed as featuring music from all over the world, homemade baked goods, hot apple cider and a guitar giveaway.
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