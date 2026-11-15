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South Shore Apartment Fire Leaves One Critically Injured, Second Treated
By Damon R. Sheffield,4 days ago
7100 S. Jeffery Blvd. — Approximate Site of Current Apartment Fire. A fire tore through an apartment building in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood early Saturday morning, leaving one person in critical condition and sending a second resident to the hospital for treatment. The Chicago Fire Department responded around 7 a.m. to the blaze in the 7100 block of South Jeffery Boulevard.
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