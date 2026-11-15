undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Missing Prospect Hunter, 60, Found Alive After 72 Hours, Dozens Joined Search
By Lucas Wright,4 days ago
A 60-year-old hunter who vanished in the rugged wilderness near Prospect, Oregon, walked out alive this week after spending more than 72 hours lost in the cold. Lance Fenn was found in good condition by fellow hunters on the 900 Road near County Line Road outside Prospect, capping a four-day search that drew searchers from across the region.
13