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The Hidden Cost of Renovation Waste: What Homeowners Should Know
By Mercy Kambura,4 days ago
Home renovations can improve comfort, increase property value, and make living spaces more functional. However, remodeling projects also generate substantial amounts of waste that homeowners often underestimate. Old cabinets, drywall, flooring, and packaging materials can quickly accumulate, creating disposal challenges and unexpected expenses. Knowing where renovation waste comes from and...