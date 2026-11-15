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Hunter fails to return after deer hunt in Chisago County, search underway for his whereabouts
4 days ago
The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding a missing hunter from North Branch to reach out. Harlan Altepeter, 56, did not return after a planned deer hunt near the Wild Rose Wildlife Management Area. While his vehicle was found in the management area’s parking lot, there have been no signs of him.