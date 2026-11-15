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Battery exit playoffs in Eastern Conference Final defeat against Louisville
By Charleston Battery,4 days ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (November 14, 2026) – The Charleston Battery fell 0-2 to Louisville City FC in the Eastern Conference Final of the USL Championship Playoffs in front of a sold-out crowd at Patriots Point on Saturday. Charleston created ample chances throughout the night but were unable to fully break down the Louisville defense. A goal off an error in the first half and another one in the second half for the visitors proved to make the difference. The defeat ends Charleston’s season, as the team reached the Eastern Conference Final three times in the last four years.