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SEMO Spoils Charleston Southern Senior Day on Saturday
By CSU Athletics,4 days ago
CHARLESTON – Charleston Southern concluded their 2026 home schedule on Saturday hosting Southeast Missouri State and falling by a final score of 43-17. The Buccaneers were able to go up early off an opening drive that only needed two plays to go 75 yards as Hakeem Watters went 55 yards to the endzone for the early 7-0 lead. After this, SEMO scored a touchdown, field goal and safety to go up 12-7. CSU responded with Matt Rolader converting on a 43 yard field goal to cut the deficit to 12-10.