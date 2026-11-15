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Shirley School District Suspends Monday ACES Bus Service
By News Staff,4 days ago
The Shirley School District in Van Buren County has announced the temporary suspension of Monday bus transportation for its ACES program, citing ongoing bus driver availability problems and concerns about student behavior aboard school buses. The decision affects families who rely on school-provided transportation for the Monday ACES program. According...
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