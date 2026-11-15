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Leica Revives Its Rare Hammertone Finish for the M-A and M11-P Cameras
By Store,4 days ago
Leica is reviving one of the rarest finishes in its archive with the M-A Hammertone and M11-P Hammertone, two special-edition rangefinders that wrap their top and base plates in a textured, mottled coating. The finish dates back to the 1930s and became shorthand in German industrial design for toughness and dependability, with its signature pattern forming as the coating dries and metallic pigments and additives create slight shifts in surface tension.