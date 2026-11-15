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Ashland, Phoenix-Talent students honored at ‘Going Places’ gala
5 days ago
RVML celebrates local youth; 9 honorees direct $4,500 to local nonprofits; Ashland Schools Foundation, Phoenix-Talent School District receive $2,500 each from gala fundraising. Nine students from Phoenix-Talent and Ashland School districts were honored Thursday evening as part of the “Going Places” gala, dinner and ceremony, with $5,000 in proceeds from the event split equally and donated to Ashland Schools Foundation and Phoenix-Talent School District.
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