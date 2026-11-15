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Colorado Thrift Stores Where You Can Find Affordable Thanksgiving Table Decorations
By April Covey,4 days ago
One thrift store on this list runs a silent auction for its fanciest donations. Another sells locally sourced snacks right alongside the used housewares. I love that kind of surprise, especially in November. Thanksgiving tables can get pricey fast. Serving platters, cloth napkins, candle holders, and a centerpiece that doesn’t...
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