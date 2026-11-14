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These 7 Restaurants On Maine’s Mount Desert Island Are Worth Planning An Entire Trip Around
By Marina Vail,2 days ago
One restaurant on this island named itself, simply, Dinner. I love that kind of confidence, and it tells you a lot about how seriously food gets taken here. The island sits off the coast of Maine and is home to much of Acadia National Park. Hikers burn off breakfast on granite trails, then go hunting for lobster by lunch.