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Korean Barbecue Grills Right At Your Table Make Dinner A Show At These 9 Washington Restaurants
By Elias Duvall,4 days ago
One Washington restaurant lets you grill short ribs and simmer hot pot at the very same table. No choosing, no compromise, just two kinds of dinner happening at once. That detail sent me looking for more places where the grill sits right in front of you. I found spots where servers cook the meat for you and others where the staff teaches you how.
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